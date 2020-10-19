Letitia Wright Says a 'Black Panther' Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman Will Be 'Strange'

Letitia Wright is still mourning the death of her Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, 43, died on Aug. 28 after a private battle with cancer, leaving many of his friends and co-stars in shock and despair. Wright, who played Shuri in Black Panther while Boseman took on the lead role of T'Challa, aka Black Panther, says she can't even fathom reprising her role in the superhero franchise at the moment.

"We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about,” the 26-year-old actress admits to net-a-porter. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it."

After learning of her friend's death, Wright, who calls Boseman "my brother," penned a poem in his honor.

"I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy. I didn't know you were dealing with so much," she recited in a video shared on Instagram. "But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you."

"...I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter," the poem continued, before she concluded, "...And all that's left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You're forever in my heart. "

In addition to Wright, a number of Boseman's Black Panther co-stars have shared their memories of working with him. In the video below, take a look at Boseman and Michael B. Jordan's brotherly bond.