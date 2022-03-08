Lil Bo Weep, YouTube Star, Dead at 22

The musician Lil Bo Weep has died at the age of 22. The YouTube star, whose real name is Winona Lisa Green, died on March 3, according to a Facebook post from her father, Matthew Schofield.

Schofield shared that over the weekend, Green had succumbed to her struggle against "depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction."

"She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her," he wrote.

The YouTube musician had 125,000 subscribers and shared videos featuring a handful of original songs and covers.

Lil Bo Weep recently created a personal TikTok account, where she opened up about some of her struggles. In a video posted last week, she wrote, "I've been in the public eye as a successful independent musician since 2013 and have been taken advantage of, exploited my whole life. I've struggled with severe addiction and illness. I want to use this account to spread awareness and insight."

In her final Instagram post, Lil Bo Weep mourned the anniversary of the loss of her unborn child, saying that her fertility had been affected by a "severe eating disorder."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).