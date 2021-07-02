Lil' Kim Responds After 50 Cent Posts Meme About Her BET Awards Look

Lil' Kim is clapping back at 50 Cent after the "In da Club" rapper reposted a meme making fun of her look during her performance at this year's BET Awards.

50 Cent reposted a side by side comparison of Lil' Kim in her white Prada headdress -- which she wore while paying tribute to Queen Latifah -- and an owl on his Instagram. 50 Cent wrote, "Who did this sh**, 👀this ain't right. LOL."

Although trolling is nothing new when it comes to 45-year-old 50 Cent, Lil' Kim's rumored love interest, Mr. Papers, took notice and commented on the post, "Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya heard." But 46-year-old Lil' Kim later took to her own Instagram to say she was unbothered and also claimed she turned down 50 Cent when he once asked her out on a dinner date.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

"😂😂The accuracy 😭😭 Hilarious 😂 I ain't bothered not one bit," she wrote, re-posting the meme. "My family & friends more mad than me. 😂. Sh** like this don't move me one way or another cause I'm still a bad b**ch that n****z b****es, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! 😂😂."

"@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down," she continued. "Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go. And for those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real n***a sh**. What a husband is suppose to do. 💪🏾💯. All y'all can go to hell. Not Respectfully."

Lil' Kim then took a page from 50 Cent's book and plugged her upcoming project, in her case, her upcoming memoir, The Queen Bee.

"50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November," she wrote. "Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now. Be Blessed every one, stay positive.✨."

ET spoke with Lil' Kim in January, and the iconic rapper talked about her confident demeanor and admitted that it was "really hard for [her] to get there."

"I'm very shy. I was always very shy, I was always very timid," she said. "I was always this little girl with this tiny voice. My babysitters used to tell my mom, 'She's so quiet. She'll be talking and we can't hear what she's saying.'"

"So [Lil' Kim] was kind of like my alter ego," she added. "Because they're like, 'You've got to speak up,' and I'd be like, 'Can you hear me now?'"

