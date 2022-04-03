Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Give Unforgettable Performance of 'Industry Baby' at 2022 GRAMMYs

Trust Lil Nas X to put on a show for his live performances! The 22-year-old artist took the stage at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards where he kicked tings off with "Dead Right Now."

Dressed in a black, sparkling cape, Lil Nas X soon disrobed to reveal a glittery one-shouldered number before teasing the audience with a snippet of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." He switched up his look, yet again, this time donning full band leader regalia for a performance of his controversial mega-hit, "Industry Baby," where he was joined by Jack Harlow.

Unsurprisingly, Lil Nas X lit up the stage with his sultry dance moves, reminding the audience and viewers at home that he had some of the biggest bops of the last year.

The duo's single is featured on Lil Nas X's debut album, Montero, which dropped back in September. The album scored the artist a spot as one of the top contenders of the night with five nominations under his belt, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Music Video.

Lil Nas X made a surprise return to social media in mid-March, after nearly four months of silence. "Why are people surprised I’ve been away for so long? Have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album to full term.

He followed that tweet by sharing two screenshots of potential songs on his "almost finished" new album -- one is a feature with YoungBoy currently titled "late to the party," and the other is a single called "down souf hoes" featuring ultimate material gworl Saucy Santana.

The rapper also dropped two samples of his new music, a song titled "Lean on My Body" and an untitled track he asked fans who he should get to feature on.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards is airing on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+. Keep checking back with ETonline.com for complete awards season coverage.