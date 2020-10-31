Lil Nas X Transforms Into Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' Look for Halloween

Lil Nas X would like to introduce you to NAS MARAJ. The "Old Town Road" rapper transformed into Nicki Minaj for Halloween this year and the results were epic.

Lil Nas posted photos of himself recreating Nicki's "Super Bass" music video look, wearing a hot pink-and-white patterned jumpsuit, with pink and yellow bangles, and colored wig. He also wore the same makeup as Nicki and even posed on a motorcycle made out of ice just like she did.

Lil Nas received a slew of compliments from famous followers and fans. Skai Jackson wrote, "NO YOU DID NOTTT😭." Iggy Azalea commented, "You win Halloween 2020!"

Meanwhile, one follower tagged Nicki, writing, "u gotta give him a verse now c’mon." Nicki has yet to comment on Lil Nas' look.

Lil Nas isn't the only celeb who has impersonated another artist this Halloween. Ciara and her son dressed up as Cardi B and Offset. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper absolutely loved Ciara's look and reposted the photos and video on her Instagram.

"I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach!" Cardi wrote.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson also turned into Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes from their "What's It Gonna Be?" music video.

Jackson replied with a kissing emoji, "😘."

The "Goodies" singer also channeled her inner Megan Thee Stallion, and, just like Lil Nas X, couldn't help but also turn into Nicki Minaj.

See more celeb Halloween looks below.