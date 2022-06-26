Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant Expecting First Child With Peter Facinelli

The Vanished actress Lily Anne Harrison and her fiancé, Peter Facinelli, are expecting a child. On Saturday, Harrison shared the news with a hilarious post on Instagram. “Not a burrito belly 💗,” she wrote next to the selfie of her showing off her baby bump in a black, floral-print dress.

Facinelli reacted to the news in the comments. “You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?,” he wrote. The Twilight actor shared the news on his Instagram stories.

“Glowing...Can’t hardly wait to add to my “coven” With u at my side #dadjokes,” he wrote over Harrison’s post.

The couple’s baby news was met with celebration and comments from their closest friends.

“🤩🤩🤩so excited for you and @peterfacinelli LOVE this!!♥️♥️♥️,” actress Sarah Wynter wrote.

“Yessss!!!!! Can’t wait to meet this beautiful bb 🙌🙌🙌🙌 been waiting for this 📣 👏👏👏 so happy for you and @peterfacinelli ❤️❤️❤️,” DJ Lindsay Luv commented.

“WILL STILL SLATHER IN SALSA + CONSUME 😍🌯👶🏻❤️,” actress Haley Webb added.

Harrison, 33, and Facinelli, 48, got engaged in December 2019, after six years of dating. At the time, a source told ET that the romantic moment happened during a trip to Mexico.

"Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico. Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring," Facinelli's rep told ET.

The actor proposed to Harrison during a romantic beach side dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort, where they were staying to kick off the New Year.

This is the first child for Harrison. Facinelli is father to daughters, Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, who he shares with ex-wife Jennie Garth.