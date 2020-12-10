Lily James and Dominic West Spotted Kissing in Rome

Lily James is out and about with a new man! The 31-year-old actress was spotted kissing Dominic West in Rome on Sunday, as seen in pics obtained by DailyMail.com.

In the photos, James, wearing a black floral dress, cuddles up with West, 50, as they ride an electric scooter, take in the sites, and sit down for a meal. It was at the restaurant where West, wearing dark pants and a light collared shirt, was seen kissing James' neck.

A source told the outlet that James and West spent two nights in a suite at the top of Hotel De La Ville. The pair, who's set to co-star in the TV series The Pursuit of Love, left the hotel to ride an electric scooter and meet their mutual manager, Angharad Wood, for lunch, the outlet reports.

ET has reached out to reps for James and West for comment.

West has been married to landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald since 2010. The couple shares four children, Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7. The Affair star also has a 22-year-old daughter, Martha, from a previous relationship.

James was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Matt Smith, which began in 2014 and is rumored to have ended earlier this year. The Cinderella actress sparked relationship rumors with Chris Evans in July when they were spotted together at an A-list private members' club in London.