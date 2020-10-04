Lily James Video Chats With 'Mamma Mia' Castmates, Jokes 'Mamma Mia 3' Is 'Happening'

Here we go again...again?

Lily James and her fellow Mamma Mia! Here We Go Againcastmates had fans saying "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" on Friday as they video-chatted with one another and teased another installment in the Mamma Mia Cinematic Universe.

"Mamma Mia 3. It's happening," James captioned a screenshot on her Instagram Story, which showed her chatting with her fellow Dynamos, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alexa Davies, as well as Josh Dylan, Jeremy Irvine, and Hugh Skinner, the actors who played Young Bill, Young Sam and Young Harry, respectively, in the 2018 ABBA jukebox musical sequel to 2008's Mamma Mia!, which was based on the Broadway show of the same name.

While there's not yet been any official announcement about adding a threequel to the MMCU, ET's Ash Crossan posed the question to the cast in the fall of 2018, when they traveled back to Greece to celebrate Here We Go Again'sdigital release.

The Mamma Mia! sequel went back in time to examine how Donna Sheridan (Meryl Streep in the original 2008 film, James in flashbacks) found her way to the Greek island of Kalokairi and got pregnant with her daughter, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) -- the twist being that Sophie's dad could be one of three men with whom Donna had opportunistically-timed dalliances. The film also introduced Donna's mother, Ruby (played to indomitable perfection by Cher), a performer and largely absentee parental figure, who has a complicated romantic history of her own.

So, could a third Mamma Mia! movie go even further back in time?

"Dream plotline: We go back and look at Ruby and her journey through heartbreak and beyond," said Keenan Wynn, who plays the younger version of Christine Baranski's Tanya in Here We Go Again.

"With Senor Cienfuegos," James added, referencing Andy Garcia's character, the infamous "Fernando," with whom Ruby had a fling in South America before Donna was born.

Another round of flashbacks in Mamma Mia 3 would mean casting Cher and Garcia's younger counterparts. But James and Wynn already had a spot-on idea as to who should play young Ruby: Lady Gaga!

