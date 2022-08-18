Linda Evangelista Has Face Taped Back for Photo Shoot After Cosmetic Procedure Fallout

Linda Evangelista is back doing what she loves -- no matter what it takes. The 57-year-old model covers the September issue of British Vogue, and shares what went into her stunning photos.

The magazine notes that Evangelista wanted to make it clear that "makeup artist Pat McGrath gently drew her face, jaw and neck back with tape and elastics."

"That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere. You know what, I’m trying to love myself as I am, but for the photos," she shares. "Look, for photos I always think we’re here to create fantasies. We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed. Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do."

In September 2021, Evangelista filed a $50 million lawsuit after she says she underwent one of Zeltiq's FDA-approved CoolSculpting procedures in 2016. She settled the lawsuit in July.

A rep for Zeltig issued a statement to British Vogue regarding Evangelista's allegations, which reads, "We are pleased to have resolved this matter with Ms Evangelista. Our focus continues to be on empowering confidence by providing safe, reliable aesthetics products and services backed by science. CoolSculpting is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment for visible fat bulges in the nine areas of the body."

Steven Meisel

While it appears Evangelista is slowly returning to fashion with her latest magazine cover and Fendi campaign, she's hesitant to call this a comeback.

"Am I cured mentally? Absolutely not. But I’m so grateful for the support I got from my friends and from my industry…You’re not going to see me in a swimsuit, that’s for sure," she says. "It’s going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me; without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking…"

The September issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and via digital download on Aug. 23.