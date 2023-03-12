Lindsay Lohan Reacts to Jenna Ortega and Fred Armisen's Parody of 'The Parent Trap' on 'Saturday Night Live'

During one hilarious sketch with her Wednesday co-star and former SNL cast member, Fred Armisen, Ortega gave her best Lindsay Lohan impression, pretending to be one of the twins in the 1998 film The Parent Trap.

In the sketch, she attempts to recreate the cabin scene where the girls find out that they're actually sisters, but is forced to act opposite Armisen, who doesn't exactly follow the script.

Ortega does an impressive impression of the part as she attempts to film the recreation in the sketch, and even managed to catch the attention of the film's original star, Lohan.

Lohan reposted the video tagging Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers, SNL, Ortega, and Armisen. She added a "Bravo" GIF with a love, heart, and laughing face emoji for good measure.

Lindsay Lohan/ Instagram

Meyers also reposted the video without comment.

