Lindsay Lohan Shares Her Paparazzi Advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lindsay Lohan knows a thing or two about the challenges of trying to avoid the paparazzi.

While speaking with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Monday, Lohan opened up about her time trying to escape photographers in Los Angeles, and offered advice to new residents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on how to maintain their privacy.

As Cohen noted, the couple has moved to a place where there are "a ton of paparazzi" -- even in the more remote Malibu.

"I mean, unless they own another, a different private beach, right?" Lohan quipped. "You can't go to those beaches without being -- you can't even surf out far enough."

"It's just really hard to do anything publicly [there]," she added. However, the Freaky Friday star did note that Meghan and Harry are likely experiencing an usual time of less media attention due to the coronavirus pandemic and Safer at Home orders.

"The timing right now luckily is everyone is more at home," Lohan said. "But, once that's over… just… get drivers."

During her chat with Cohen, Lohan also opened up about getting back into music, and if fans should have any additional hope of a Mean Girls sequel, following Rachel McAdams saying she'd love to reprise her role as Regina George.

"I think there definitely is momentum towards it. I'm actually trying to get on a call, hopefully in the next week or two, with Tina [Fey], and even [director] Mark Waters and Lacey [Chabert]. Because I'm close with the other cast, to just get us on a call... to see what everyone's thinking," Lohan said.

"That would be my dream, to come back and film with a sequel to Mean Girls," she added.

