Lisa Rinna Reacts to Rumor Her Family Will Star in Their Own Reality Show

Lisa Rinna is leaving the door open for a possible return to reality TV, alongside her family.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is one of several cover stars for CR Fashion Book Issue 22 -- dedicated to Mother Nature -- and she opened up to the publication about fame, her drive to become an actress and her future in the industry.

"I love fame," Rinna expressed in her interview. "I think it’s the greatest thing."

Despite her outspoken appreciation for the spotlight, she recently made the decision to leave RHOBH, and explained to the magazine, "It was hard because it's a job and it's hard for me to leave a good paycheck, but I just really knew in my gut that it was time to move on."

But what is she moving on to? The reality star played coy when asked about possible rumors that she and her famous family -- including her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, and their model/actress daughters, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin -- might soon be starring in a Kardashians-style reality TV series of their own.

Rinna simply teased, "Never say never."

Martin Parr/CR Fashion Book

She did, however, seemingly hint at what fans could likely look forward to if and/or when that project comes to fruition -- namely, lots of drama.

"Drama is what the shows are about!" Rinna said. "If you don't talk about the elephant in the room, then what are we talking about, my yoga class? What I had for breakfast? No one wants to watch that."

CR Fashion Book 22 and CR MEN 16 hit newsstands on April 13. Check here to order copies ahead of their in-store release.