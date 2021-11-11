Lisa Rinna Reveals Her Mom Lois Had a Stroke, Is With Her While She 'Transitions'

Lisa Rinna is by her mom, Lois Rinna's, side during a difficult time. The 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share an update on her 93-year-old mother.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions," she captioned a sweet throwback video of Lois dancing. "I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know. 💔🙏🏼"

Lisa's daughter, Amelia Hamlin, commented on the post, "Love you nana, forever ❤️‍🔥."

It's unclear if Lois is hospitalized or what her current condition is, but this is not the first stroke that Lois has suffered. In 2019, Lisa shared that her mother had survived a "devastating stroke" six years prior.

"My mom had a devastating stroke six years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones," she wrote at the time on Twitter. "She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful."

Though they were separated for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lisa reunited with Lois and Amelia this past June where the three generations of women did a fun TikTok dance.

"MY BESTIES," Amelia captioned the sweet clip. "This was the funniest thing I have ever done. Love you nana 93😭😭😭😭 3 generations. LOVE YOU!!!!!!"