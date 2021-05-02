Lisa Vanderpump Lands New Show -- and It's Not on Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump is returning to television with a brand new show. On Friday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced her new E! show, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump.

The 60-year-old reality star will be inviting viewers inside her extravagant garden at her home in Beverly Hills as she talks to celebrity guests. The half-hour episodes feature homemade cocktails, food, games and of course, plenty of candid conversations. Guests include Iggy Azalea, Jeff Lewis, Joel McHale, Lala Kent, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Tori Spelling and more.

"I'm inviting you to an intimate dinner party," Vanderpump says in the show's first teaser. "For it to be perfect, I have a few rules: You've got to bust your butt for the decor to be absolutely fabulous, the guests should be naughty, but the hostess must always be naughtier."

The show premieres on Thursday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and will move to its regular time slot of 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Thursday, March 2.

"I can finally tell you about one of the things I’ve been working on!" Vanderpump Instagrammed on Friday. "You are cordially invited to an intimate dinner party at Villa Rosa... with some fabulous celebrity guests! Don't miss #Overserved, premiering March 18th on @eentertainment!"

Vanderpump left RHBH in 2019 after nine seasons. Her popular spinoff, Vanderpump Rules -- which focuses on the staff at her restaurant SUR in West Hollywood, California -- is not canceled though production for season 9 is on hold indefinitely.

ET spoke with Vanderpump last August, when she talked about loving her interactions with fans.

"I love connecting with people," she shared, talking about her podcast, All Things Vanderpump. "All the times I've done kind of personal appearances -- everybody will tell you, we've been across the country with the [Vanderpump] rosé -- I stay to meet every single person that has showed up, because I really do love talking to people that have supported us over the years."

