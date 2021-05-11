'Lisey's Story': Watch Julianne Moore in Haunting Trailer for Apple TV+'s Stephen King Adaptation

Julianne Moore's latest project will keep you guessing. On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for Lisey's Story, its upcoming limited series based on Stephen King's 2006 novel of the same name.

Moore plays Lisey Landon in the project, which picks up two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

"Scott had a history of becoming unstuck to reality. He called it being gone," Moore's Lisey says in the trailer. "I believed in it. That's how strong his imagination is."

The thriller's trailer shows the titular character on a scavenger hunt that leaves her questioning, "Was it real or was it my imagination?"

"There's a darkness within us that lives on without us," the trailer teases.

Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang will also star in the eight-episode limited series, which was written by King and directed by Pablo Larraín. The author also produced the series, as did Larraín, Moore, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

The first two episodes of Lisey's Story will premiere June 4 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes premiering each Friday on the platform.