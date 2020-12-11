Little Big Town Pays Tribute to ‘Sweet Music Man’ Kenny Rogers at 2020 CMA Awards

Little Big Town paid tribute to late legend Kenny Rogers with a musical performance at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday night. Rogers died in March at the age of 81.

“The great Kenny Rogers did so much in his long career, including hosting this show four times,” CMA Awards co-host Darius Rucker said. “In all he did, Kenny influenced me and countless others in country music and way, way beyond.”

“Here to honor this ‘Sweet Music Man’ who we lost this year -- nominees for Vocal Group with truly heavenly voices, Little Big Town,” Rucker continued.

Little Big Town then performed Rogers’ 1977 song, “Sweet Music Man,” while surrounded by blue light.

The track had fitting lyrics to remember the late icon, like, "You touched my soul with your beautiful song,” and, “Nobody sings a love song quite like you do.”

Towards the end of the song, the screen showed images of Rogers throughout his life. The performance concluded as the camera zoomed in on an image of Rogers wearing a white suit.

See more from the 2020 CMA Awards below.