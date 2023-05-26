‘Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Trailer: Watch Halle Bailey Sing ‘Part of Your World’

Walt Disney Studios just dropped the trailer to its live-action adaption of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, and let's just say get ready for goosebumps!

The first-look at Bailey as Ariel -- first released Friday at D23 Expo -- starts with her navigating the ocean and fans seeing her vantage point as she swims past fishes and sea turtles. At one point in the trailer, Ariel stumbles upon a wrecked ship. She's about to peak inside when suddenly it cuts away. Meanwhile, "Part of Your World" crescendos, and fans finally get to listen and see Bailey's rendition of the Disney classic song.

The film also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton, with Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

ET spoke with Bailey at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood last month, where she got candid about the specific Little Mermaid scene that caused her to cry upon first viewing.

"It was the reprise that I saw... that was a moment where I cried," Bailey said. "It’s part 2 of 'Part of Your World,' later in the film where she's on the rock."

Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.



Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

"I’m just always in awe," she added of her involvement in the project. "That was the main [emotional] moment for me."

As for which Little Mermaid song is her favorite, Bailey simply couldn't pick.

"It’s so exciting 'cause there’s new songs as well as the old ones," she said. "The iconic ones are amazing... All of them are beautiful. I don’t wanna give too much away."

Bailey went on to describe her take on Ariel as "fun, passionate and loving," before sharing what it means to her to being playing the second Black Disney princess.

"I just hope people love it," she said. "I hope my amazing little brothers, sisters, cousins, my family, my community, we all see it and be like, 'You know what? We can be princesses too. This is amazing.'"

The Little Mermaid is set to swim into theaters on May 26, 2023.