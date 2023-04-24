'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Tulip-Filled Family Portraits

The Roloff family are stopping to smell the flowers! Over the weekend, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a series of pictures featuring her, her husband, Zach Roloff, and their three children.

"Little bread-and-butterflies kiss the tulips, and the sun is like a toy balloon. 🌷☀️ Family day among the tulips! 💐," the Little People, Big World star captioned the pics.

Tori's post leads with a picture of her snuggling her three children, Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and 11-month-old Josiah. In the next pic, Lilah proves that she's daddy's little girl as she poses with Zach, wearing her cute flower sunglasses.

Giving her followers a look at their children's sibling love, Tori shared a picture of Josiah sitting in between his big brother and sister as they wrap their arms around him.

The post ends with a picture of Lilah cheesing for the camera and showing off her pretty spring outfit.

Tori's post comes after she recently shared a new experience she is having with her oldest son.

Last week, Tori said that Jackson and his peers are starting to notice that he is different. The reality TV star shared that during a soccer game, the other players questioned his size, but Jackson didn't let that discourage him, as he went on to score a goal.

"He’s starting to notice that he’s different and that’s hard to cope with- however, I WANT him to know he’s different. But maybe not in the way he thinks he is," she wrote alongside a picture of Jackson from his soccer game.

"Jackson I pray that you notice that you are different. That God has set you apart from all other people. I pray you’re different in how you see and love others. I pray that you’re different in the choices you make to keep God close to your heart. I pray you’re different in how you solve problems and arguments. I pray that you think differently about how the world works and adaptations that can be made. I pray you see your differences and use them to change the world. You are different, kid. Different than any kid I’ve ever met. You are one of a kind and I am so stinking proud to be your mom," she added.

Tori ended her message with a sweet note, writing, "I love this kid so much, and pretty stoked my pep talk got him his first soccer goal! 😏."

Fans of Zach and Tori may soon only get updates on their family via social media. In December, Tori hinted at their family's plans going forward on Little People, Big World.

"I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to enjoy it while it's here!" Tori posted during an Instagram Q&A. Giving a reason for their possible departure, the mother of three added that it would be because of "all the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them."

For more updates on the Roloffs, check out the video below.