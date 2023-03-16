Lizzo Cries After Fan Performs Her 'About Damn Time' Routine: 'Deeply Touching'

Lizzo shared a really special moment with a fan during a recent show. On Thursday, the GRAMMY-winning singer posted a video of an audience member joining her and the Big Grrrls during their performance of "About Damn Time" at London's O2 Arena.

"Are you ready to dance with us," Lizzo asks the fan, who is standing right off stage. The young woman nails every step in the count, as Lizzo looks on while playing the flute. Before the video ends, Lizzo joins the fan and her dancers for the final count of the single.

Along with the video, the "Special" singer shared the importance of allowing her fan to have that moment with her. "Summer of 07 I learned the entire Beyoncé get me bodied choreo it saved me while dealing w depression & loss," she wrote. "last night when this angel did About Damn Time w me & the big grrrls I cried backstage to know I mean to her what my favorite artist meant to me is deeply touching❤️."

In a post to Instagram, Lizzo elaborated on the moment -- and shared just how powerful connecting with her fans is. "LONG CAPTION B***H: rewind to the summer of 07, I learned the entire Beyoncé 'get me bodied' choreography… it literally saved me at a time I was dealing with depression & loss… then I remember doing the 'single ladies' choreo at the Mrs Carter tour and she looked at me," she wrote next to the same video.

She added, "It was a brief moment but absolutely world changing for me. Fast forward to last night when this young girl danced 'About Damn Time' (LIVE VERSION) with me & the big grrrls 🥹 what she doesn’t know is I cried backstage 🥹🥹🥹🥹 to know I mean to her what my favorite artist meant to me is so deeply touching. I LOVE YALL SO MUCH ❤️."

Lizzo has been open about her admiration for Beyoncé. During the 2023 GRAMMYs, the singer took home the award for Record of the Year, and gave Queen Bey a shoutout during her acceptance speech. "You changed my life," Lizzo said to Beyoncé from the stage. "You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, 'I want to make people feel this way with my music.' Thank you so much, you clearly are the artist of our lives."