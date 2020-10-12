Lizzo Gets Candid on the Struggle of 'Hating' Her Body in Emotional TikTok Videos

Lizzo admits there's plenty of days when she's not "feeling good as hell."

In a series of emotional videos shared to TikTok this week, the 32-year-old singer gets raw and real about the struggles she often faces with body image.

In the first video, Lizzo explains that she came home, took her clothes off to take a shower and "just started having all these really negative thoughts" about herself.

"Of like, 'What's wrong with me? Maybe all the mean things people say about me are true,'" she shared. "And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' and hating my body. Normally I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this but I don't. And that's OK too."

"I think these are normal [thoughts], they happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us. We are the best of us," she continued. "I just have to know that tomorrow, how I feel in [my head] is going to change, and I can only hope it changes for the better. I know I'm beautiful. I just don't feel it, but I know I'm going to get through it."

Lizzo added in the description, "For anyone who has these thoughts too I hope you have a better day tomorrow."

In the second video, Lizzo rocked a black sports bra and Batman briefs, showing off her figure while hugging and rubbing her arms, shoulder and stomach.

"Woke up feeling better," she explained. "Not 100% but I’m getting there. Gave the parts of me I hated last night a rub & a hug ❤️ issss a new day."

Back in June, Lizzo also took to TikTok to call out body shamers. "Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," she explained in a video of her riding a bike, doing squats and jumping rope. "I'm working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f**king business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

"So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f**king self and worry about your own god-d*mn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside," she added. "And a lot of y'all need to do a f**king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day."

The "Truth Hurts" singer also revealed her new vegan diet and everything she eats in a day. She usually starts her mornings with a dark green breakfast smoothie made of coconut water, kale or spinach and frozen fruit, following it up with a fresh salad consisting of kale, red cabbage, broccoli, a slice of avocado, onions and carrots.

For a snack, Lizzo said she recently traded in hot Cheetos for garlic hummus and paleo puffs. "These are a Cheeto-alternative I love that's vegan and I dip them in hummus," she raved. "Badda-boom badda-snack."

The singer said her dinner consists of mushroom balls with truffle and chickpeas, quinoa and leftover salad from lunch. She also drinks vegan diet cola because she "needed some sparkles in [her] throat," ending her day with a peanut butter and jelly smoothie consisting of oats, oat milk, vanilla protein powder and "love from Jesus."

