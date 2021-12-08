Lizzo Gives Chris Evans a Special Shoutout While Performing Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’

Lizzo has another special request for Chris Evans.

The 33-year-old “Rumors” singer gave her celebrity crush a shoutout over the weekend during a special performance at Art Basel in Miami. While performing at American Express UNSTAGED concert series, Lizzo remixed the lyrics to Erykah Badu’s hit single "Tyrone" - - and gave her celebrity crush a steamy call out.

“Maybe I should call Chris Evans, so Captain America could put another bun up in my oven,” she sang as she garnered cheers from the crowd.

Lizzo didn’t just have the superhero on the brain during the tune. In the next line, she added, “Maybe I should call back Drake."

The updated lyrics -- dedicated to Captain America -- come after the two publicly joked about having a child together. In August, the “Truth Hurts” singer joked that she was pregnant with Evans’ baby. Always a good sport, the 40-year-old played along by sliding back into her DMs to share that he heard the news.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” he wrote. “My mother will be so happy lol." He added: “Just promise me no gender reveal parties.”

Lizzo and the actor’s social media friendship started in April after she took to Tik Tok to share that she drunkenly slid into his DMs.

In one of the best updates on the app, the “Juice” singer shared his response, and the rest has been history.

In August, Lizzo appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen and revealed that the two have already planned to meet. "Listen, that Taurus-Gemini energy, honey -- it's unmatched," the “Good as Hell” singer quipped. "We have plans -- well, we don't have plans -- but he did say he will come to a show and I was like, 'OK, shots on me.' And he said, 'No, shots on me.'"