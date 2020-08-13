Lizzo Launches Second Sunglasses Collection With Quay -- Buy One, Get One Free!

Lizzo has launched new sunglasses for her collection with Quay! The musician's second collection with the eyewear brand is all about empowering communities to vote. Lizzo stars in the 2020 Represent campaign, rocking statement-making frames from her line.

Seven new styles, including a blue light glasses option, have been added to the Quay x Lizzo range. Lizzo's latest designs boast a variety of show-stopping shades from round lenses with star cutouts to a crystal-embellished aviator. Prices range from $55 to $125. Right now, buy any pair sitewide and get one for free.

The collection is also offering a limited-edition Speak Out "Vote" reusable face mask. From every mask purchase, 100% of proceeds will be donated to your choice of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) or Election Protection.

Quay

"Voting is a big way to contribute and to feel like we’re making a change. But the power of voting in midterm and local elections wasn’t something I was taught in school. I want to be part of informing future generations of our power," Lizzo said in a press release. "Representation is important to me. It helps people feel seen. It celebrates diversity. The American people deserve to feel seen and we deserve a government that reflects our beautiful diverse country and ideals."

Quay

Quay is also donating $100,000 to "help fund LDF’s Prepared to Vote initiative to protect voting rights + support Black political engagement and Lawyers' Committee's Election Protection program. Election Protection, anchored by the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline, is the nation's premier voter protection program working year-round to ensure that all voters have an equal opportunity to vote and have that vote count."