Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, Tina Knowles and More Set as 'Proud Family' Revival Guest Cast

The Proud Family is getting some major star power for its Disney+ revival.

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria and Anthony Anderson will join the upcoming series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, as voice guest stars, Disney+ announced Wednesday.

They'll be joined by a slew of familiar names such as Leslie Odom Jr., Lena Waithe, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock and Olympic gold medalist gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes.

Additionally, the revival has cast in recurring roles: Asante Blackk as Penny's boyfriend Kareem; Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Maya's gamer brother, Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Raquel Lee Bolleau, who returns as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk, who reprises his role as Penny's classmate Myron.

Watch the special featurette celebrating The Proud Family's 20th anniversary, which happens to be Wednesday, below.

Original cast members returning to reprise their characters are Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

Recurring voices include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of Penny Proud and include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). The series will also feature Penny's loyal crew, Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

The Proud Family is available to stream on Disney+. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production.

