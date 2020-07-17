Logic Announces Retirement With Upcoming Release of New Album 'No Pressure'

Logic is saying goodbye to music, but not without one more album! The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, announced Friday that his forthcoming album, No Pressure, will be his last as he's made the decision to retire.

Now, he plans to focus on family life. On his "No Pressure" freestyle rap, released last August, Logic revealed that he and wife Brittney Noell were expecting their first child, a baby boy, together.

"Officially announcing my retirement with the release of 'No Pressure' executive produced by No I.D. July 24th," Logic wrote on Instagram, accompanied with the album's cover art by Sam Spratt. "It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father."

Logic has had six incredibly successful years in the spotlight, with four of his five previous albums going No. 1. His 2017 album, Everybody, included the five-times-platinum track "1-800-273-8255" (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. The three invited survivors to join them onstage when they performed it at the GRAMMYs in 2018, in hopes of spreading awareness.

"I can't tell the story by myself, it's not one person's story to tell," Logic told ET on the red carpet ahead of the performance. "I'm excited to give it my all onstage and overall have fun and be in the moment and enjoy everything."

