'Lord of the Rings' Series Announces Premiere Date and Shares First Look at Middle-earth

The long-awaited Lord of the Rings series has officially wrapped filming its first season, and Amazon celebrated the news by announcing a 2022 premiere date and sharing the first official look at Middle-earth.

Set during the Second Age, which is thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the still-untitled series will follow “an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth” when it debuts on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.





The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Additionally, J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip and Charlotte Brändström helmed the first eight episodes.

The season 1’s sprawling ensemble, meanwhile, includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

“As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well,” said Payne and McKay.

“The journey begins Sept. 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”