Lorde Drops New Single 'Solar Power' and Announces New Album

Lorde is officially back with new music!

The 24-year-old GRAMMY winner released her new single, "Solar Power," along with an accompanying music video on Thursday. She also announced that her highly anticipated third studio album of the same name is coming soon.

"There’s someone I want you to meet. Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral, and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too," she wrote in an email to her fans. "It’s my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER."

The title track was written and produced by Lorde and Jack Antonoff. In the music video, directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali, she is seen in a yellow two-piece crop top and skirt at a beach with groups of people, as they dance, play chess, eat and hang out.

"Forget all of the tears that you’ve cried, it’s over (over, over, over) /It’s a new state of mind — are you coming, my baby?" she croons.

Lorde explained that her upcoming album is "a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."

She added that she created the album with friends in New Zealand, and her "best mate Ophelia took the cover photo, lying on the sand as I leapt over her, both of us laughing."

"I made something that encapsulates where I’m from — my family, my girlfriends, my outdoors, my constant ruminations, and my unending search for the divine," she added. "There’s SO much more detail to come — a truly comical amount of detail, honestly. You can look to the natural calendar for clues. I’m trying to listen to what’s out there more, and the vibe I got was that you’re ready for this, that you need it."

She noted that she wants her album to be people's "summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again."

This is Lorde's first single since 2017, and first album since Melodrama, which was released June 2017.

Back in November, Lorde shared some insight about what led her to limit her presence in the public eye.

"Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country," Lorde told Cassie David for Interview magazine.

Last May, she also sent an email to her subscribers, explaining that she needed time for herself. "You’ll probably be pleased to know my hair is big and long again," she wrote. "I think after Melodrama came out I said I wouldn’t put out another record until my hair was long-- both because hair takes time to grow, and I knew I needed time, and because I knew the next record would require the longest and wildest hair yet."

She said that after her dog, Pearl, died in November 2019, she headed back into the studio in December, "just for something to do."

"And to my surprise, good things came out. Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening. Jack came over to work in the studio in Auckland, and I went to LA. It flowed," she shared. "A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down. We’re still working away -- Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer."