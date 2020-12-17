Lorenzo Taliaferro, Former Baltimore Ravens Running Back, Dies at 28

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died suddenly Wednesday. Taliaferro died of a heart attack, a family member told WBBF Fox 45 in Baltimore. He was 28 years old.

Taliaferro was a fourth-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2014, rushing for 339 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons with the team. He played 19 games with the Ravens.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful, and determined young man -- someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo's family. May he rest in peace."

A standout for Coastal Carolina, Taliaferro rushed for 1,729 yards and 27 touchdowns in his senior season for the Chanticleers, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He was a Walter Payton Award finalist and a Second Team All-American. He had eight of Coastal's top 20 single-game rushing performances that season. Taliaferro is the program's single-season leader in rushing yards.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on Dec. 17, 2020.