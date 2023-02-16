Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Damson Idris Make Red Carpet Debut

Lori Harvey and new boyfriend Damson Idris made their red carpet debut at the Snowfall premiere on Wednesday night. The couple first hinted at their romance in January.

Lori joined Damson and his Snowfall co-stars to celebrate the sixth and final season of the FX show at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. She wore a sweeping one-shoulder black gown to complement Idris' suit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

Lori and Damson sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving an upscale West Hollywood restaurant in December. Then, last. month, Damson fueled more speculation after posting a pair of photos to his official Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote on an intimate snapshot of them embracing as he kissed Lori's cheek. He followed up the words with a red heart emoji.

Lori's ex, Michael B. Jordan, also happened to walk a red carpet the same night as the new couple's official debut. Michael appeared in London for the Creed III premiere, posing with co-star Tessa Thompson for the event.

Lori and Michael called it quits in June 2022, after just over a year together. In January, Lori's father, Steve Harvey, opened up about the advice he had for his daughter navigating her public breakup.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I've got to be careful how I answer this," Steve said when asked about the split on the Today show. "My daughter is in my behind. I'm not allowed to talk about anything."

Steve added that he's given Lori "advice quite a few times," something that has its challenges "'cause she's 25."

"She's growing up as a public figure. She doesn't get to make her mistakes like everybody else," Steve said. "Everybody else gets to make their mistakes in the cloak of darkness at their house. Hers gets publicized, but she's done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right."

Michael opened up about the breakup in late January, when he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

"Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in Creed shape!" he joked. "So I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I'll learn a new language.'"

"Anyway, estoy en Raya," he added to the laughter of the audience.

Later, he told CBS News' Gayle King that he had been joking, but that she should feel free to send the "nice people" she knows his way.