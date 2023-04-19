'Love Is Blind' Couple Chelsea and Kwame Throw First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game

Love Is Blind season 4 stars Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah took to the field on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle to celebrate the Mariners -- as well as their new life together.

The couple came out to throw the first pitch in the Mariners' match-up against the Milwaukee Brewers, in what was their first public appearance the fourth season of the hit Netflix reality dating series came to an end.

Griffin, a Seattle native, took the mound side-by-side with her husband, rocking Mariners jerseys with "Appiah" emblazoned on the back of both. Griffin's family cheered her on as she threw out the ceremonial first pitch to outfielder Jarred Kelenic.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Apart from Griffin's family, the two were also cheered on by fellow Love Is Blind season 4 alums Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi -- who are also both Seattle residents.

The couples cheered on the home team throughout the game, however the Brewers pulled out a 5-3 win in the end.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Both Griffin and Appiah and Goytowski and Poureetezadi found love with one another on the unconventional dating series, and tied the knot back in May 2022.

However, unlike Griffin and Appiah, Goytowski and Poureetezadi did not get engaged on the show itself. Goytowski was first engaged to Irina Solomonova, but the pair called off their engaged and Goytoswki subsequently sparked a romance with Poureetezadi.

For more on this season of Love Is Blind, and the ill-fated reunion special earlier this week, check out the video below.