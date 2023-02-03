'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know

All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show.

After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets of hopefuls across the country, Netflix renewed Love Is Blind for seasons 4 and 5 in March 2022.

ET recently spoke with co-host Vanessa Lachey, where she teased three words to describe season 4 -- "Soon. Marriage. Runaway."

So while fans are still waiting to get the low-down on Raven and SK's alleged cheating scandal and to find out how the other couples and singles from season 3 fared, here's a look ahead and what to expect from season 4.

What Happened to the Season 3 Couples?

Season 3 ended with two marriages -- Alexa and Brennan and Coleen and Matt. Both couples are still together. SK turned Raven down at the altar, saying he was not ready to marry her at the time. However, though Raven and SK announced that they'd rekindled their romance during the season 3 reunion, they later announced that they had split after SK was accused of cheating. In the trailer for After the Altar, Raven says that SK cheated on her and SK is even seen proposing to her a second time, presumably prior to the cheating revelation. Nancy and Bartise called it quits at the altar with a dramatic showdown between Bartise and Nancy's family. And Zanab and Cole had, perhaps, the most dramatic split of all as Zanab declared that Cole had "shattered" her self-confidence at the altar and the two got into a heated back-and-forth during the reunion special.

When Will Season 4 Premiere?

Though no official release date has been set for season 4, Vanessa did tease the word "soon" in her description of this season to ET. With After the Altar for season 3 premiering on Feb. 10, fans are hopeful a season 4 premiere date announcement is right around the corner.

Who Is the Host?

Co-hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey will be back for seasons 4 and 5.

Where Will Season 4 Be Located?

The location of season 4 has not officially been announced, but the show has been spotted filming in Seattle. However, since both seasons 4 and 5 have filmed, it's unclear which season was filmed there.

What Can Fans Expect?

In addition to Vanessa's three descriptive words to sum up season 4, she also gushed to ET, "What I can say is, and I'm not just saying this, obviously the proof is in the pudding, every season it gets better and better. I don't think season 4 lets you down."

Producer Chris Coelen was similarly jazzed about season 4 when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in January.

"I will say Love Is Blind season 4 is, in my opinion, absolutely the most incredible, insane, ridiculous, great season of the show that we’ve ever made. It is unbelievable," he teased.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar for season 3 premieres Feb. 10 on Netflix.