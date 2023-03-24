'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Reacts to Kwame Reconnecting With Micah in Mexico (Exclusive)

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first five episodes of season 4 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

A new season, a new love triangle (or two... or three... or...). Season 4 of Love Is Blind kicked off on Friday and tensions were high both in the pods and in the couples' romantic getaway to Mexico.

After contestant Micah connected with both Kwame and Paul in the pods, she ultimately cut Kwame loose in favor of the environmental scientist.

Kwame went on to link up with Chelsea and both Kwame and Micah exited the pods engaged to separate people. But once they came face-to-face in Mexico, there appeared to be sparks between the exes.

Then Micah threw in a joking barb about Kwame's faux pod proposal, and things went south quickly. Kwame confronted Micah about her comment and the two spent a good amount of time hashing things out. Perhaps, too much time.

Netflix

But the interaction didn't sit well with Chelsea at the time, who later asked her man why he felt the need to talk for so long with his ex.

Kwame noted that he felt he needed "closure" with Micah, and when Chelsea asked if he felt he'd gotten it, he replied, "not fully but enough."

Though Kwame and Chelsea seemingly mended fences after their spat, the teaser for the remainder of the season shows that this won't be the last time that Kwame and Micah have a flirty interaction. In one clip, Micah even asks Kwame if he thinks he made the right decision before he cracks a mischievous grin.

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with both Chelsea and Micah separately before the episodes aired, where they talked about the situation in Mexico.

When asked if she was sweating Kwame talking to Micah in Mexico, Chelsea told ET, "Honestly, no. I think when you have cameras when you're blasted with everything, everything maybe seems a bit more intense."

Netflix

Ultimately, Chelsea was understanding of Kwame's past relationship with Micah, noting, "I think we're multifaceted people, and he had a connection with her. They had to have that conversation, and they had to go through what they had to go through to figure out that they were not right for each other. Ultimately, it was a part of our journey."

Micah added that she never had any intention of pursuing a romance with Kwame outside of the pods.

Netflix

"I made that click into Paul being my priority in the pods. When I ended it with Kwame, I was done with Kwame for good," she told ET. "I think how I interact with people is a little flirty. Maybe it's because that's what I've done my whole life... but that's how I talk. It's how I interact with people. But there was no question in my mind once I chose Paul that I was with Paul and I was not going back to Kwame. But I could get how that could be confusing given our conversations."

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 will be released on Friday, March 31.