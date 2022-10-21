'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Responds to Popular Fan Theory He's Related to Season 1's Matt Barnett

Love Is Blind fans are seeing double now that the first episodes of season 3 have been released. The popular Netflix reality competition show is back and following the love lives of 30 singles in Dallas, Texas.

One of the new season's breakout stars is blue-eyed funnyman Cole Barnett, who shouts, "Where you at, wifey?" as he looks for love in the pods.

Fans of the show have taken to Cole's candid, often funny approach in the pods and beyond, quickly finding similarities between him and season 1 star Matt Barnett, who went by Barnett.

Comparisons between the two reality stars have flooded the internet since Cole's episodes have been released. Some fans have even insisted that the two are related.

Cole Barnett/ Instagram

On Thursday, Cole responded to the internet fodder, reposting a comparison image of himself and Matt, writing, "I guess he's the brother I never knew I had," tagging Matt with a shrugging emoji.

Matt is one of the few success stories from the reality show. He and his wife, Amber Pike, tied the knot on season 1 and are still together.

Though Cole proposes to Zanab Jaffrey in the first few episodes of season 3, it's unknown whether the couple go the distance.

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix with new episodes dropping on Oct. 24.