'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis

Shaina Hurley is a married lady! The Love Is Blind star tied the knot with fiancé Christos Lardakis in Chicago on Saturday, TMZ reported citing witnesses.

According to the website, the couple became wife and husband inside a courthouse with only Lardakis' daughter and a friend in attendance. In photos published by TMZ, the bride sported a white wrap dress and fascinator for the special occasion while the groom opted for a gray suit.

However, this apparently isn't the only chapter in their wedding story. The outlet reports the couple is reportedly heading to Greece this month, where they will have a bigger bash with loved ones.

Before saying yes to Lardakis, fans watched Hurley's ill-fated engagement to Kyle Abrams unravel on the second season of Love Is Blind in February.

"At the end of the day, I should have said, 'No,' and stuck to my gut and I didn't," Hurley told ET. "I completely regret that because I could have avoided a lot further messiness and drama. I'm working on it. And it goes back to my people-pleasing and I didn't want to hurt him. And at the end of the day, he ended up getting hurt."

As for her depiction on the hit Netflix show, she urged fans to consider the genre.

"What was portrayed is not who I am. I am not a home wrecker," she said. "I feel that people should just understand and take it in that this is reality television, and if they wanted something more, just watch a documentary."