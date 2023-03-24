'Love Is Blind' Star Tiffany Explains Falling Asleep During Brett's Love Declaration in the Pods (Exclusive)

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first five episodes of season 4 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

Love at first snooze? Season 4 of Love Is Blind premiered on Friday and the first five episodes were filled with drama, tears and ill-timed naps.

When Tiffany and Brett first met in the pods, they seemed like a perfect match. But when Brett confessed his love for Tiffany, she fell asleep, leading Brett to have a very frustrated chat with his bros in the lounge.

Though he declared he was "done," Brett ultimately accepted Tiffany's apology and proposed to her just moments after.

After telling Brett that she "accidentally fell asleep" because she was listening to his "soothing" voice, Tiffany spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi before the episodes aired to explain what led to the inopportune moment.

"Long days, long days," she told ET, laughing over the fact that it was included in the show.

Brett also spoke with ET about the moment, saying, "It was one of those things that when it happened, I was like, 'If we make it out of the pods and we live our life together, this moment is going to stick with us for the rest of our lives.'"

Netflix

But not all napping was bad. In fact, Tiffany said she turned to napping to help her out while other women were experiencing drama with each other in the lounge.

"For me, I was like, 'Let me just take a nap,' during the lounge. I didn't want to hear who was talking to who just to protect my mental space," she explained.

Though Tiffany and Brett's fate remains to be seen, the pair ended their time in Mexico on a very good note. But viewers saw the couple at the altar looking very emotional in a trailer for the upcoming episodes.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 will be released on Friday, March 31.