'Love Is Blind's Damian Powers Sets the Record Straight After Being Spotted With Francesca Farago (Exclusive)

Love Is Blind star Damian Powers is setting the record straight after being photographed with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago while in Los Angeles earlier this week. Powers, who is dating Giannina Gibelli, exclusively tells ET that nothing is going on between him and Farago.

"Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney," Powers tells ET. "Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo."

"We all planned to leave the Eveleigh together in the same car. Francesca, Alex, Mitchell and Raiane all exited through a side entrance, while I exited through the main entrance of the Eveleigh," he continues. "Upon exiting the Eveleigh, we were all greeted by paparazzi. Francesca grabbed on to me in an attempt to shield herself from the paparazzi as our entire group entered the car. Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends."

The statement comes weeks after ET spoke with Powers and Gibelli. Earlier this month, the two shared that they were still going strong after nearly two years.

"I just helped Gi move into her new apartment," Damian told ET. "We are still in separate homes but see each other every day."

Gibelli added, "He recently drove 12 hours with me to help me get my first puppy, Georgia Peach. As for how my approach to love has changed since doing the show, [I'd say] never assume and keep an open mind. Even if you don't meet in the ideal world, it could still come out beautifully. We are definitely proof of that!"

The two had been staying busy amid quarantine, working on their own personal projects while enjoying all the extra downtime together. "We've gone on adventures together around the Southeast to beaches and local escapes to strengthen our relationship and find ways to feed our souls in a world that has flipped upside down," Damian shared. "Long car rides are our favorite."

Reporting by Desiree Murphy.