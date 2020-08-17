'Love Island' Season 2 Reveals New Cast of Islanders Looking for Love

Romance is in the air! The hit reality dating series Love Island is returning with a whole new group of young singles looking to mingle in paradise.
CBS revealed the names of the eleven contestants who will try their hand at finding an emotional match when Love Islandkicks off later this month with a two-hour season premiere.
From personal trainers to students, from sales managers to go-go dancers, this season of Love Island will see eligible singles from across the country competing for each other's hearts -- and their place on the island.
Here's a look at the first eleven contestants who will be competing for love -- before the new arrivals give them a run for their money throughout the season.
Kaitlynn Anderson
Age: 27
Career: Promotions
Location: Lapeer, Michigan
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Enjoys: "Bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!"
Mackenzie Dipman
Age: 24
Career: Student
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Celebrity Crush: Matthew McConaughey
Tre Forte
Age: 25
Career: Personal Trainer
Location: Boca Raton, Florida
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Celebrity Crush: Rihanna
James McCool
Age: 27
Career: Personal Trainer
Location: Winchester, Virginia
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Ideal Romantic Partner Traits: Funny, likes to laugh and doesn't take life too seriously.
Johnny Middlebrooks
Age: 22
Career: Student
Location: Chesapeake, Virginia
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Relationship Role Models: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Justine Ndiba
Age: 27
Career: Billing Coordinator /GoGo dancer
Location: Rockaway, New Jersey
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Ideal Romantic Partner Traits: Tall, as she spends 80% of her time in heels. They must also be humble and respectful.
Carrington Rodriguez
Age 22
Career: Sales Manager
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Hypothetical Dating Profile: “If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice, and sexy at the right times."
Connor Trott
Age: 23
Career: Auditor
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Hypothetical Dating Profile: Brainy, loves to sing karaoke, and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.
Moira Tumas
Age: 28
Career: Shopping Channel Model
Location: Brielle, New Jersey
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Celebrity Crushes: Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth
Cely Vazquez
Age: 24
Career: Legal Secretary
Location: Sacramento, California
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
She was captain of her high school cheerleading team, is fluent in Spanish, loves to sing and play guitar.
Jeremiah White
Age: 22
Career: Store Sales Associate
Location: De Kalb, Mississippi
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Hypothetical Dating Profile: A self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality.
Host Arielle Vandenberg returns for the long-awaited second season -- along with narrator Matthew Hoffman -- which kicks off with a special two-hour premiere on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. on CBS. New episodes air nightly.
