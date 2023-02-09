Ludacris Says 'Uncle' Vin Diesel 'Spoils' His Kids (Exclusive)

It's all about family! Ludacris is opening up about how hisFast X co-star Vin Diesel helps earn him cool points with his kids.

The actor opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner at the Fast X trailer premiere at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on Thursday, and he opened up about how his time with the franchise has made him look awesome in his kids' eyes.

"But a lot of that is because now they know Uncle Vin," he said with a laugh. "And we go to Uncle Vin's house. So you know, Uncle Vin spoils them."

"So of course I'm going to be a cool dad, 'cause they get spoiled by Uncle Vin," added Ludacris, who a father of four daughters.

Ludacris and Diesel have been working together on the Fast and Furious franchise for two decades now, as Ludacris first joined the franchise in 2003 with 2 Fast, 2 Furious.

"Wow. time flies!" the actor said when looking back at his time with the hit film series. "I think I'm the luckiest individual on this earth to have a music career and to be apart of this franchise -- the 7th biggest franchise of all time."

"I think the dream jobs in the world are to be rockstar or a movie star, and I've satisfied my curiosity in both," he added. "I don't take it for granted, and I thank everybody for putting me in this position."

When asked about which film in the franchise has been his favorite, Ludacris said it was Fast 5, until Fast X came along.

"[But] the interesting thing about each and every film is it's hard to compare them because there's not one that's alike," he shared. "Not one film is similar to the previous one or the one after it. And so, just, the stakes are totally different on this one."

The new Fast X trailer drops Feb. 10. The film itself hits theaters May 19.