Luke Bell Died of Accidental Fentanyl Overdose After Going Missing

Rising country singer Luke Bell died at 32 years old from an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to the toxicology report released by the Pima County Medical Examiner's office.

Last month, Bell was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona, amid fears that he was dealing with mental health struggles. On Aug. 29, nine days after he was reported missing, the Tucson Police Department confirmed to ET that Bell was found dead.

"He was found in the 5500 block of E. Grant Road in Midtown Tucson," the police department told ET at the time. "The investigation is ongoing at the moment."

Matt Kinman, Bell's friend and fellow musician, first confirmed the news to Saving Country Music. Kinman told the outlet that Bell's "mental state took a turn for the worse" recently, amid his late friend's battle with bipolar disorder.

Following the news of Bell's death, the singer's family released a statement, explaining that his mental health struggles worsened after his father's death in 2015.

“We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken. Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer’s spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world,” the statement read. “We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music. We would like to thank all of Luke’s fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him."

“Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father’s death in 2015. Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain," the statement continued. "Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer.”

Bell released his debut album, Don't Mind if I Do, in 2014. He signed with Thirty Tigers in 2016 and went on to release his self-titled album later that year. Bell released his last single, "Jealous Guy," in January 2021.