Luke Bryan Gives a Backstage Pass to His Life in New Docuseries Trailer

It's Luke Bryan like you've never seen him before! The 44-year-old country crooner is the star of the new IMDb TV original docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

The series, which premieres Friday, Aug. 6, will be an in-depth look into Bryan's rise to stardom.

The series will feature family home videos and photos as well as interviews with Bryan's family.

His wife, Caroline Boyer, is featured in the new trailer gushing about her husband.

"He was just this big goofy ball of energy that I loved," Caroline says in the trailer.

"I had a mission and a path and she was at the end of it," Bryan says of his wife. "Being gone for weeks at a time never got any easier. The pressure never let up."

The series will also touch on the tragic deaths of Bryan's brother and sister. Bryan has since adopted nieces and a nephew. An older family photo of the siblings is featured in the trailer.

"With as much as we've been through as a family and as friends, I remember me and Caroline sat in our house and I just started crying," he shares in the trailer.

Ahead of the docuseries' release, Bryan released a statement about why he chose to share a look into his life.

“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” the statement reads. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary premieres Friday, Aug. 6 on IMDb TV.