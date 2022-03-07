Luke Bryan Says He Went to Katy Perry's Las Vegas Show So She Would Go See His (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan is in Las Vegas for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, and having to make the trip out to Sin City was the perfect excuse to check out Katy Perry's residency show.

Bryan spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura over the weekend after rehearsals for his performance at this year's star-studded celebration of country music, and the singer opened up about seeing his friend and fellow American Idol judge bringing down the house in her residency show at The Theatre at Resorts World Resort and Casino.

"I came in a day early to just be able to [see her show], because it's gonna be really tough for our schedules to intersect," Bryan shared. "So, I mainly did that just to put a lot of pressure on Katy so she could come see my show."

Bryan recently wrapped up his own residency engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas -- and is preparing for a second round in the near future -- and the crooner said he was really excited about how it turned out.

"It was great! I couldn't be happier with how it all went. I mean, the show felt like it was one of the best shows I've been able to put on and perform," Bryan shared. "And I've also learned that I can live one month in Vegas without getting sent to the grave."

"As far as round two, I always want to build on the Vegas show. Even if we have repeat people [come] multiple times, I always wanted them to see different things," Bryan shared. "But the Vegas show will morph and become something I'm even more comfortable with."

As for Perry's show, Bryan seemed to be genuinely impressed with the style and creativity she brought to the stage.

"Oh, I loved it. It's such a different [kind of show]. The beauty of all the shows that are Resorts World shows is that they are all different for their own reasons. I haven't been to a lot of pop concerts, but I mean Katy's show is just a visual [delight]."

"I've seen her show on her last tour, but I just love what she's able to put together in the theatre. She's really creative, really visual, and I'm a huge fan of what Katy does. Always have been" Bryan added. "Now to know her as a friend and to be on Idol with her, it's like sitting here cheering my sister on."

As for this year's ACM Awards -- where Bryan is set to perform and is nominated for Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year for his song "Buy Dirt" with Jordan Davis -- there's a very specific connection to American Idol that his close to home for Bryan.

The show is set to be co-hosted by Dolly Parton, as well as American Idol alums Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

"Well, I just saw Gabby and kinda hugged her and it's a fun thing to see the next generation come along," Bryan shared. "I mean certainly we have a lot of memories hosting the ACMs and a lot of anxieties and worries and fears, and to see a newer crop come along knowing that they're gonna be hosting, it's exciting. It's gonna be fun!"

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream on Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.