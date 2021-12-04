Luke Bryan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss First 'American Idol' Live Show

Luke Bryan has contracted COVID-19. The 44-year-old country singer took to his social media to share the news with his fans on Monday.

"I'm sad to say I won't be a part of tonight's first live @americanidol show," Bryan wrote on his Instagram Stories. "I tested positive for COVID."

Bryan shared that he's "doing well" and that he looks forward to "being back at it soon."

The "That's My Kind of Night" singer appeared on Sunday's pre-taped American Idol episode, but Monday will be the competition show's first live shows.

Bryan was also set to perform at Sunday's ACM Awards, but no official announcement has been made as to whether he will attend the awards show or perform.