Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 2

A new bundle of joy is on the way! Luke Combs is gearing up to welcome a new baby with his wife, Nicole.

The country music star took to Instagram on Monday to announce the exciting news, alongside a sweet video montage of snapshots showing himself and his wife holding their 9-month-old baby boy, Tex.

"Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" Luke captioned the post, which also saw Tex rocking an adorable little shirt with the words "Big Brother" emblazoned across the back as the family strolled through the forest.

Nicole shared the same post as her husband, and shared a photo announcing the news to her Instagram story, which she captioned "A Sweet Surprise."

Nicole Combs/Instagram

The cute couple -- who began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2018 and then tied the knot in August 2020 -- welcomed their adorable little boy last Father's Day.

"Welp. he decided that Father's Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more," Combs captioned the announcement post at the time. "Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy," Combs wrote next to a photo of him and his wife looking lovingly at the newborn. "Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good."

Congrats to the happy couple on their exciting news!