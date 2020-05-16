Luke Wilson Shares an Update on 'Legally Blonde 3' Talks and Where He Sees Elle & Emmett Now (Exclusive)

Luke Wilson has a soft spot for Legally Blonde.

The actor chatted with ET's Leanne Aguilera this week, while promoting his role in DC's Stargirl, and touched on the rumors that a third film is in the works. (Reese Witherspoon has previously said she's "working on it.")

"I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah I always kind of hear rumors here and there," Wilson relayed. "Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I'd love to do another one. I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now."

Legally Blonde came out in 2001, with the sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, coming out two years later. Fans of the franchise remember Wilson as Elle's (Witherspoon) sweet and trustworthy suitor and eventual husband, Emmett.

"Somebody just told me that it was coming up on its 20th anniversary, which I couldn't believe," Wilson continued. "I definitely now run into women that were kids when it came out and they tell me, 'Now I've introduced my daughter to the movie.' So that's really cool and I've never had that happen before, where a movie's kind of been introduced to another generation by the people who originally saw it."

While he hasn't "heard anything official," about Legally Blonde 3, he does have an idea of what Elle and Emmett would be up to.

"I would say they definitely have a few children and I just think that it'd be really funny if Reese had a little mini-me, a version of herself," he shared. "I would definitely think that they'd have a couple of children."

In the meantime, Wilson is venturing into the DC Comics superhero world, starring as Pat Dugan in the upcoming CW series DC's Stargirl. For those unfamiliar with the comic canon, Dugan is also known as Stripesy, the former sidekick to Starman, and eventually to the titular teenage superhero.

"Over the years I've thought, 'Gosh, I've never gotten to do a superhero project," Wilson said of what attracted him to the show. "It was a really cool script and then we met the creator of it, Geoff Johns, who wrote both the Wonder Woman and Aquaman, and produced Shazam! and [is] kind of a legendary guy in the comic book world… And Geoff also said he wanted to make a project that had a really positive kind of message, and I like the idea of that too."

As for how he feels about playing sidekick to Stargirl -- who, by the way, is also his stepdaughter? "I always found myself thinking about it like, 'OK, this guy's like the equipment manager for the Justice Society,'" he explained. "And it made me think back to playing sports as a kid and the equipment managers on the teams and even going to see like a NBA basketball game, I always look over and see the equipment managers and it's like they are part of the team."

"It's one thing to be the sidekick of like Starman, but then to become the sidekick of my stepdaughter, who's a high school sophomore, and we go from having this relationship where we're just trying to get along as parent and child, and then suddenly she's kinda like my boss," Wilson detailed. "That was one of those things where, you know, it was in the script, but then when she and I would do these scenes together, I think we both wound up kind of having fun with the comedic aspects of it."

Additionally, the new gig has also scored him some points with his nephews, brother Owen Wilson's sons, Robert, 9, and Finn, 6. After showing kids the first episode, he got cool uncle points.

"They loved it and then showed it to another nephew, who's 19, and he loved it," Wilson marveled, adding, "These guys show no interest in anything that I do ever and it was cool just to say like, 'Hey guys, I wanna show you something.' And have them start asking questions and they knew all their characters from the DC universe so, yeah, I think I rose a couple notches in their eyes."

DC’s Stargirl premieres Monday, May 18, on DC Universe and Tuesday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.