'MacGruber' Series Starring Will Forte Headed to Peacock

MacGruber is back. The new action comedy series based on the Saturday Night Live sketch and 2010 movie is headed to Peacock as an eight-part series starring and executive produced by Will Forte.

The former SNL star will reprise his role, which is a parody of the titular action hero from the 1985 TV series, MacGyver.

According to the streaming platform, “America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot” has been released from prison and tasked with a new mission: “To take down a mysterious villain from his past -- Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil -- only to find that evil... may be lurking within.”

Speaking with ET in 2014, as the actor was transitioning into more dramatic roles, Forte expressed his love for MacGruber. “That’s one I’m very openly proud about. If people don’t like that movie, then I think they’re crazy,” he said at the time, adding, “We made it to make ourselves laugh, and we crafted the movie we wanted to make.”

While the film starred the likes of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, no additional characters or cast members for the series have been announced.

MacGruber marks Forte’s first live-action series starring role since Fox’s The Last Man on Earth ended in 2018. He was most recently seen in supporting roles in Booksmart, Good Boys and The Laundromat.