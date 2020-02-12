'MacGyver': Watch the Dramatic Opening Scene From the Season 5 Premiere (Exclusive)

MacGyver is back on the Codex case.

Ten months (and a pandemic) have passed since season 4 abruptly ended, which culminated in Mac (Lucas Till) and the team seemingly taking down the eco-terrorist organization following the death of Mac's aunt and Codex leader, Gwendolyn Hayes (Jeri Ryan). But, as we all know, the battle to bring down Codex is far from over.

In Friday's season 5 premiere, Mac and his cohorts infiltrate a luxurious hotel doubling as an international hideout for criminals to locate a possible informant with crucial information on Codex -- only there's a bit of a problem: Their target has a new secret identity.

ET exclusively premieres a first look at the dramatic opening scene, as Mac and Russ (Henry Ian Cusick) go to great lengths to gather intel at the steaming hot hotel spa. After IDing their mark, Vincent (Jessie T. Usher), Mac proceeds to drop some pills into a glass of water to incapacitate him. Later, after a heated exchange between Russ and Vincent, the mark finds himself unconscious after taking a single sip of tainted water.

"Shouldn't have worked that fast," Mac says, surprised at the accelerated turn of events.

"Yes, well, I may have given him something as a precaution," Russ reveals.

"Russ, I had it," Mac replies, annoyed.

"Better safe than sorry," Russ responds, as the two try to get Vincent's body off the ground.

Things go from bad to worse when security approaches the pool area, forcing Mac and Russ to scramble to cover their tracks. Of course, it being MacGyver and all, Mac figures out an easy way to create a distraction with only a hot bed of coals and a glass water bottle filled with water. Pressure and heat? Well, that can only mean one thing -- and it's not going to be pretty.

MacGyver premieres Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more on the series, watch the video below.

