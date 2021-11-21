Machine Gun Kelly and 12-Year-Old Daughter Casie Rock the AMAs Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly brought his number one girl to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday!

While girlfriend Megan Fox was off filming a movie, the rapper -- who was presenting and nominated at the AMAs -- brought his 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, to the awards show. The pair looked totally stylish in matching black ensembles and sweetly held hands on the red carpet before MGK won one of the first awards of the night for Favorite Rock Artist!

"I was accept this for all the aspiring musicians, the one that wants to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to see -- not just the rock artists, but the artists who are rock stars," he said in his speech after hilariously lifting the mic up to his level. "Lastly, I just wanna say this: I read a headline that says the age of the rockstar is dead, but uh, looks pretty alive to me!"

Casie, who is MGK's daughter with ex Emma Cannon, told ET's Cassie DiLaura on the carpet that she was having a fun night with her "cool dad," though Kelly had "no comment" when asked about his pal Pete Davidson's new romance with Kim Kardashian!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it comes to his own relationship, however, things may getting more official soon! A source told ET earlier this month that Kelly, 31, "has been telling friends that he is planning to propose" to Fox.

"They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other," the source says. "They are ready to take this next step in their relationship."

See more on the pair in the video below.