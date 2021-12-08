Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Truth Behind His Shaved Head Look

Machine Gun Kelly's shaved head was only temporary. One day after the 31-year-old singer seemingly debuted his new shaved head and massive tattoo, fans learned that the look was actually thanks to a bald cap and makeup.

The truth came out as MGK released the video for "Papercuts," the debut single off of his upcoming album, Born With Horns.

Starring Travis Barker and directed by Cole Bennett, the video shows MGK with many hairstyles, including one with a shaved head and another with a black wig.

Fans found out that MGK hadn't actually shaved off his blond locks when the singer pulled off a bald cap to reveal his hair in the video.

While MGK's bald look and accompanying tattoo were all faked for the video, the singer did recently get new ink with Barker. The pair got matching tattoos that read "Born With Horns" on their arms, to announce MGK's upcoming album of the same name.

Both men captioned their posts, "'Born with horns' the album. we’re back for round two…" Barker previously produced MGK's 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, and will likewise work on the upcoming LP.

