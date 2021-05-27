Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Super Long Nails on Red Carpet With Megan Fox at 2021 iHeart Radio Awards

Machine Gun Kelly is giving off Edward Scissorhands vibes at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 31-year-old musician sported uber-long nails while attending the awards show with girlfriend Megan Fox on Thursday.

MGK, who won Alternative Rock Album of the Year for Tickets To My Downfall, wore a white-and-silver ensemble to the event. While he kept his nails short on one hand, the other had long nails with different patterns -- some of which coordinated with Fox's outfit. The actress wore a pink MACH & MACH corset with matching pants and heels.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is the second awards show for the couple this week. The pair packed on the PDA at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, where Machine Gun Kelly made another style statement with his tongue painted black.

MGK's stylist Adam Ballheim told ET that the black tongue was "100 percent Colson." "He always knows how to turn the dial up to 110 percent in the most rad way possible," Ballheim added.

