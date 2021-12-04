Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Expecting Third Child Together

Macklemore is going to be a father of three!

The rapper's wife, Tricia Davis, revealed via Instagram Stories on Monday that they're expecting their third child together this summer. The two are already parents to daughters Sloane, 5, and Colette, 3.

Tricia announced the exciting news by sharing a photo of herself in pajamas, cradling her baby bump. "Summer baby," she captioned it.

Instagram Stories

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Colette (aka 'Coco') celebrated her third birthday on March 16. "It’s Coco’s bday. She said 'Daddy you better rep me on the gram one time for my born day and let the internetz know' So I listened," Macklemore wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love this girl like nothing else. My lil twin. My golfing partner, animal lover, fastest scooter’r, hilarious, nurturing, determined and just an overall boss."

"My baby turning 3. I don’t want her to grow," he added. "But alas, time does what time does. Happy B-Day Colette Koala. I think I’m your biggest fan."

See more cute family pics below: