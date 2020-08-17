Macy's Back-to-School Sale: Shop 40% Off Kids' Clothes, Shoes and More

Macy's is having a back-to-school sale! The department store is offering 40% off on select kids' clothing, shoes and accessories for a limited time. No matter what school will look like for your kid this year -- remote learning from home or returning to the classroom with face masks -- now's the time to shop deals on new wardrobe additions.
Big brands such as Nike, Adidas, Nautica and Calvin Klein are part of the sale. Shop various fashion items including sneakers, tees and jeans.
Plus, get an extra 20% off on select sale styles with the code SHOP.
Shop Macy's Back-to-School Sale for Kids and check out ET Style's top picks.
